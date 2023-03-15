Chittoor: AYUSH dispensaries in doldrums

Chittoor: AYUSH dispensaries in Chittoor district are in dire state and are either on the verge of closure or are being closed. These medical institutions which are run by the government lack required staff. They need at least three senior medical officers to ensure that these dispensaries work on a regular basis but there is an acute shortage of doctors.



When Hans India visited the three government dispensaries, it was found that the Government Ayurvedic Dispensary and Government Homeo Dispensary were closed while Medical Officer of Unani Dispensary was not available as he was deputed to another Unani Dispensary situated in Thugundram village, GD Nellore mandal.

Interestingly, the Medical officers had put up a notice in front of their dispensaries that no medical services will be available in the dispensary for three days in a week. This has in fact been the situation for several months. The District Medical Officer however said he was not aware of closing the Government Medical Dispensaries for three days in a week.

Another issue that hinders the functioning of the Ayush dispensaries is non availability of required medicines. Dr M Sekhar Raju, Medical Officer, Government Ayurvedic Dispensary and Dr Mohan Krishna, Senior medical officer Government Homeo Dispensary lamented that they were working with minimum staff and hence were not able to do full justice to patients. He also said that there were no medicines in their dispensaries for the last two years. This has resulted in patients not coming to these dispensaries.



