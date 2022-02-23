Chittoor: Biometric attendance mandatory for Sachivalayam staff

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayanan has made it very clear that all the employees of Sachivalayams should maintain biometric attendance and any deviation would be viewed seriously. The supervising officers should visit the Sachivalayams frequently and monitor the performance of secretaries or volunteers, he said.

In a surprise visit to 10th division Sachivalayam at Satyanarayanapuram on Wednesday, he expressed serious displeasure over staff for not maintaining biometric attendance. He pointed out both the secretaries and volunteers of Sachivalayam are lagged to achieve the set targets.

He instructed the Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath to take immediate action against the irregular employees of Sachivalayam.

The district collector instructed the staff to display effectively the names of beneficiaries of welfare schemes in the respective Sachivalayams. Chittoor Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath and Assistant Commissioner Lakshmi were present.