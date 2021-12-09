Chittoor: Collector M Hari Narayanan promises all help to flood-hit

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayanan assured that he would submit a report to the government to sanction the required funds for mitigating the flood loss occurred in the western parts of the district particularly Paddapanjani mandal.

He said instructions were given to the revenue and agriculture departments for enumerating crop loss and submit an early report in this regard. The Collector visited Maddinayanipalli village in Peddapanjani mandal on Wednesday to ascertain the intensify of flood havoc. The farmers have poured their woes to the collector with a request to take immediate steps.

They recalled that no such heavy rainfall was recorded in their village during the last 70 years.

They said that their crops were completely washed away in the floods incurring heavy loss.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector admitted that due to breach developed to Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal at Punganur, all the tanks have overflowed and damaged the crops extensively at several villages. He promised to ensure justice to flood-affected farmers. Peddapanjani MRO Kalavathi and others were present.