Chittoor: Create awareness among women on constitutional rights

Chittoor: International Human Rights Protection Commission Secretary R K Shobha Rani stated that awareness should be created among tribal and rural women over rights provided in the constitution.

Speaking at the International Women's Day Celebrations here on Wednesday, she said that District Legal Services Authority and voluntary organisations should create awareness on the rights of women provided in the constitution. Stating literacy rare among the women in backward areas was deplorable, she IHRPC has been making all efforts for providing social justice and security to women and downtrodden sections for several years. Shobha Rani said that she has been relentlessly working for correcting the lapses in local administration in respect of addressing the grievances of poor victims.

"We do not have affiliation with any parties. Our commitment is to attend the needs of the neglected sections and fight for protecting the rights of women in all respects," she reiterated. It may be recalled here that Shobaha Rani has also conducted traffic awareness camps for school going girls in the city with her own vehicle.