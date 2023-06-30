Chittoor Dairy founder’s statue kept in safe place

Chittoor: The statue of Chittoor Cooperative Dairy founder NP Veeraghavulu’s statue was removed to ensure free movement of heavy vehicles and machinery into the Dairy, said Municipal Commissioner J Aruna.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the Commissioner said the statue was removed by the Corporation authorities as it was found hindering free movement of trucks bringing heavy machinery for installation in the plant.

After the Chittoor Dairy given to Amul Foods on 99-year lease, the company took up a master plan involving total change of machinery and operational system in the existing dairy for the revival and development of Dairy, which was closed 20 years back, she said explaining the reason for removal of statue.

The statue was kept in safe place and due care was taken while removing it to ensure the statue remain intact and no damage, the Commissioner said assuring that after the master plan works were over, the statue will be reinstalled in a suitable place with due respect in the dairy.

Replying to a question, she asserted that no damage was done to the statue while removing it from the pedestal at the main entrance of the dairy and the authorities ensured required measures for safe removal of statue but some electronic and print media falsely reported creating doubts of damage to the statue while removing it.

It may be noted here that authorities removed Veera Raghavulu’s statue at the main entrance of the Dairy located at the new Collectorate road in Greamspet in the city on Wednesday which was resented by Opposition parties and also kin of Veera Raghavulu, the founder of the dairy.

It may be recalled that the state government in an effort to revive the dairy entered into an MoU with Amul and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is participating in the official function slated on July 4 for the handing over of the Dairy to Amul. Meanwhile TDP MLC B N Rajasimhulu strongly condemned the removal of Chittoor Dairy founder N P Veera Raghavulu Naidu’s statue. Speaking to media men at party office, he said that the authorities who removed the statue, would face the wrath of farmers.

He alleged that the statue was removed at the behest of ruling YSRCP functionaries. The farmers would teach a befitting lesson to the ruling YSRCP in the upcoming elections, he stated. TDP state secretary V Surendra Kumar and former Mayor K Hemalatha were present.