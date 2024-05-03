  • Menu
Eluru: Poll observers inspect election counting centre

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh explaining to observers about the arrangements at counting centre in Eluru on Thursday
Collector Prasanna Venkatesh explaining to observers about the arrangements at counting centre in Eluru on Thursday

Counting centre blocks of one parliament and 7 Assembly constituencies, strongrooms and counting hall were inspected

Eluru: District collector and district election officer V Prasanna Venkatesh, District SP D Mary Prashanthi, along with the district general election observers Dr Krishnakanth Pathak and SA Raman inspected the counting centre set up at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College as part of the arrangements for election counting in Eluru district related to the general elections here on Thursday.

The counting centre blocks of one parliament and 7 Assembly constituencies of the district, strong rooms and counting hall were inspected.

Collector explained the management of counting arrangements to the observers and said precautions have been taken to have a counting centre next to strong rooms.

Collector briefed the observers about the counting tables, the route for the polling agents and the security measures in the vicinity.

Bus routes, vehicle parking, polling material stalls, ballot boxes, strong rooms for securing EVMs, micro-observers’ waiting rooms, food stalls, arrangement of CC cameras in counting hall, setting up of media centre, postal ballots’ counting hall, counting hall area, result board and others were showed and explained to the observers by collector Prasanna Venkatesh. The observers expressed their satisfaction on the management of the counting centre.

DRO D Pushpamani, DSP Srinivas, ROs, AROs, Collectorate AO Kashi Visveswara Rao, police officers and others were present.

