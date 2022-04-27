Chittoor district collector responds to SSC exam paper leak issue, urges not to believe rumours

The leakage of SSC examinations question paper has caused among students and the authorities. It is learnt that the Telugu composite question paper has appeared in some WhatsApp groups in Chittoor district. As the exam started at 9 am, the question paper appeared in the WhatsApp groups from 9 hours 57 minutes.

The education officials were alerted to the news and immediately brought the paper leak issue to the attention of District Collector Hari Narayanan. DEO Purushottam then lodged a complaint with Chittoor SP Rishant Reddy. The DEO says that an hour and a half after the test started, the question paper was circulated on social media with the intention of getting someone. They said they did not know where the paper leak took place.



Meanwhile, Collector Harinarayan responded to the paper leak issue and said tenth class public examinations in the district are going on peacefully and the students are writing the examination well. He advised students not to worry and not to believe the rumours.