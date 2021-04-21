Chittoor district shivers under Covid second wave

Tirupati: More than one lakh total positive cases, thousand plus daily cases, about 925 deaths and almost 10,000 active cases can explain the severity of Covid situation in Chittoor district. From 850 cases and six deaths in January, the district reported a least number of 454 Covid cases in February along with two deaths.

From March onwards, the situation has become alarming with the cases reaching 2,593 and 18 deaths. April has been shivering the people with 12,598 cases and nearly 60 deaths so far. The district is second only to East Godavari to cross 1-lakh cases. However, it stands first in terms of Covid death toll.

The second wave has been rampant in the district with which the cases have been surging up showing daily increase. About 40 per cent to 50 per cent cases are being reported in Tirupati and its rural areas only which is causing more concern as the city attracts pilgrims from across the country every day.

While last year the highest cases of 1,268 were reported on August 31 when around 6,000 Covid tests were carried out daily, this time even with less than 4,000 tests the number of cases have reached a high of 1,182 on Monday which itself indicates the intensity of the situation.

Apart from reasons like hectic political activity, complacency among people and increased inflow from across the country has led to a steep spike in Covid-19 cases during the second wave.

Having seen the huge fall in cases in February, there was a feeling that Covid has lost its impact and people have become careless in wearing the mask which is the primary and key protective measure, said a doctor.

Even leaders were not wearing masks during poll campaigns and public meetings. The activities were just as they used to be during the pre-Covid times. This negligence has led to the second waves becoming severe.



Till the cases started surging people did not show interest in getting vaccinated. Now they are rushing for vaccination centres and this has led to shortage of vaccines. On the other hand, the official machinery has also not anticipated the seriousness and started focussing on the problem from March end. Now, District Collector M Hari Narayanan has been taking serious steps and reviewed the situation at Tirupati on Tuesday.

He directed the officials that all Covid care centres should be equipped with doctors and other equipment and there should be no shortage of beds. Apart from Ruia and SVIMS hospitals, Padmavathi Nilayam and Vishnu Nivasm have been providing Covid care facilities and Srinivasam, SV Ayurveda hospital and ESI hospital will start services this week. The Collector said that if the staff drafted for Covid duties are absent from their duties they will be placed under suspension under the Disaster Management Act.