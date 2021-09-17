Chittoor: Elderly man attempts rape on minor in Kanipakam, arrested after complaint through Disha App

Chittoor: An elderly man who tried to rape the girl was arrested by the police within three minutes after receiving information through the Disha app. The incident took place in Kanipakam mandal of Chittoor district on Thursday night. According to Kanipakam SI Ramesh Babu, a girl (9) who was playing in the street in front of her house at Chigarapalle Dalitwada in the mandal was taken to a deserted place by Kesavulu (55) and tried to rape her at 8.30 pm on Thursday.



However, as the girl screamed, Kesavulu fled after the neighbours had reached the spot. The local women then complained to the police through the Disha app. Kanipakam police reached the village in three minutes and arrested the old man.

Meanwhile, the girl was shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital for treatment and a case has been registered by police against Kesavulu.