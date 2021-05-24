Chittoor: Fever survey aims to trace suspected patients says Collector M Hari Narayan

Chittoor: Fever survey will play a crucial role in curbing the Covid-19 in an effective manner, according to District Collector M Hari Narayan.

Convening a video conference with Joint Collectors V Veera Brahmam (Development), N Rajasekhar (Welfare), DMHO Dr Srihari, tahsildars and Covid nodal officers in the district on Sunday, he said identifying the chronic diseased persons would be part and parcel of the fever survey, for which an action plan would be initiated to attend such cases.

He emphasised that immediate action would be taken on the suspected patients of virus in fever survey and conduct needful tests accordingly. Home isolation facility should be ensured to those positive cases and provided corona kits with immediate effect.

A sticker should be affixed to door of the isolated homes of positive cases and monitored with doctors, health secretaries, ASHA workers and volunteers, the Collector stressed.

Restrictions against public movement should be imposed in the villages with the consent of village committees where 10 per cent Covid positivity rate is recorded besides declaring containment zones.

The District Collector made it clear that the government was aimed to bring down mortality rate of virus in fever survey.