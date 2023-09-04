Chittoor Govt Hospital to get super specialty tag by 2024

Chittoor: The Chittoor Government Hospital, which is managed by Apollo Group of Hospitals, will be upgraded as super specialty hospital by 2024, according to Dr Naresh Kumar Reddy, Apollo Chief Officer.



Participating as chief guest in the Chittoor Smart City Development Society meeting convened at District Pensioners Bhavan on Sunday, he said the government has handed over the Chittoor Government Hospital to Apollo Group of Hospital in 2016 on 33 years lease basis.

He said the bed strength in hospital has been increased from 310 to 850 and over 66 ICU wards were established. By next year, neurology ward would be opened, he stated and added we are remitting the salaries to a tune of Rs 5 crore per month for the hospital staff. Society president Thandava Murthy has submitted a memorandum to the Apollo chief for facilitating all medical expertise in Chittoor Government Hospital.