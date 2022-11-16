Chittoor: Jumbo falls in agricultural well, rescued by forest staff

Chittoor: An elephant has fallen in an agricultural well in the wee hours on Tuesday at Mogili village in Bangarupalyam mandal in Chittoor district.

The forest guards of Chittroor Forest Range have conducted a successful rescue operation and saved the elephant from drowning, according to Chairthanya kumar Reddy, divisional forest officer. Speaking to The Hans India here on Tuesday, he said that a herd of elephants from the States of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu crossed and entered the borders of Chittoor district. The wild elephants used to damage the crops and there have also been incidents of the pachyderms attacking the farmers during the last three years.

Forest Minister P Ramachandra Reddy has instructed the forest staff to restrict the movement of the elephants by all means and protect the interests of farmers.

So far the elephants have reportedly killed six farmers and destroyed crops on several occasions. The farmers of Palamaner, Punganur and Kuppam mandals are said the victims of elephant attacks.

According to the DFO, 10 elephants died due to various reasons. The DFO further said that due compensation for crop damage and ex gratia for human deaths had been given as per the prescribed guidelines.

In order to restrict the movement of the elephants, electric fencing to a distance of 70 km and solar fencing to a distance of 60 km have been erected. Base camps were set up at several locations in Koundinya rorest area, the DFO added.