Chittoor: Kalyanamasthu boon to Minorities

Chittoor: District Collector S Shanmohan on Wednesday stated that 444 eligible beneficiaries have received Rs 3.6 crore under the YSR Kalanamasthu/Shaadi Thofa scheme. Participating in district level programme held here on Wednesday, the collector released the cheque for Rs 3.6 crore towards the disbursement benefit under YSR Kalyanamasthu/Shsadi Thofa schemes for eligible beneficiaries in the district. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, Mayor B Amuda, DRDA PD Tulasi and DD Social Welfare Rajya Lakshmi were present.