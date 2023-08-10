  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor: Kalyanamasthu boon to Minorities

Chittoor: Kalyanamasthu boon to Minorities
x
Highlights

District Collector S Shanmohan on Wednesday stated that 444 eligible beneficiaries have received Rs 3.6 crore under the YSR Kalanamasthu/Shaadi Thofa scheme.

Chittoor: District Collector S Shanmohan on Wednesday stated that 444 eligible beneficiaries have received Rs 3.6 crore under the YSR Kalanamasthu/Shaadi Thofa scheme. Participating in district level programme held here on Wednesday, the collector released the cheque for Rs 3.6 crore towards the disbursement benefit under YSR Kalyanamasthu/Shsadi Thofa schemes for eligible beneficiaries in the district. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, Mayor B Amuda, DRDA PD Tulasi and DD Social Welfare Rajya Lakshmi were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X