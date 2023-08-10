Live
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
- New Bills introduced in LS will repeal Sedition Law, ensure punishment for mob lynching: Shah
- AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from RS by Chairman Dhankhar
Just In
Chittoor: Kalyanamasthu boon to Minorities
Highlights
District Collector S Shanmohan on Wednesday stated that 444 eligible beneficiaries have received Rs 3.6 crore under the YSR Kalanamasthu/Shaadi Thofa scheme.
Chittoor: District Collector S Shanmohan on Wednesday stated that 444 eligible beneficiaries have received Rs 3.6 crore under the YSR Kalanamasthu/Shaadi Thofa scheme. Participating in district level programme held here on Wednesday, the collector released the cheque for Rs 3.6 crore towards the disbursement benefit under YSR Kalyanamasthu/Shsadi Thofa schemes for eligible beneficiaries in the district. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, Mayor B Amuda, DRDA PD Tulasi and DD Social Welfare Rajya Lakshmi were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS