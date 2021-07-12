Chittoor: MP P Mithun Reddy inaugurates village secretariat at Kotigundlapalli

Chittoor: Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy said that the village secretariat system introduced to attend the needs of the people at their doorstep.

Inaugurating a village secretariat at Kotigundlapalli in Kalakada mandal on Monday, the MP said that the government has allocated enough funds for the construction of permanent buildings for secretariats under the NREGS component scheme.

Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy instructed the officials to complete the construction of secretariat buildings by August-end.