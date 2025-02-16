Live
- ‘Master of Suspense: Hitchcock’ Review: Telugu filmmakers unlock the Hitchcock Code and his genius
- No one can stop march of KCR-KTR army: Kavitha
- Three of a family killed in road accident in Palnadu district
- A kid-friendly guide to exploring Tri-Valley
- The Maestro’s Mark: Three decades of inspiring music and minds
- Get the transition right
- Paris AI meet weighs risks and rewards
- Trump’s call to Putin leaves Ukraine & Europe stunned
- Udyogini Loan for Women: Eligibility Criteria, Required Documents, and Step-By-Step Application Guide
- Explore the History and the Modern Technology of Chit Funds in Karnataka
Just In
Chittoor MP seeks proposals for district development
Stresses the need for officials to work in coordination to ensure effective implementation of Central govt schemes
TIRUPATI: The Chittoor District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting was held on Saturday at the conference hall of the district secretariat. The meeting was chaired by Chittoor Member of Parliament Daggumalla Prasad Rao, in which District Collector K Sumit Kumar also took part.
Speaking on the occasion, MP Prasad Rao underlined the need for officials to work in coordination to ensure the effective implementation of Central government schemes and to prepare proposals for the district’s comprehensive development. He directed officials to submit well-researched proposals through the District Collector for securing funds for various sectors, including agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, road construction, and healthcare.
The MP stressed the importance of utilizing allocated funds efficiently and ensuring industrial and employment opportunities for the unemployed through MSMEs and bank loans. He also called for the proper selection of eligible beneficiaries under central and state welfare schemes, including reservations for SC/ST communities.
Collector Sumit Kumar reported that under NREGA, 75 lakh workdays had already been created against a target of 90 lakh. He highlighted an allocation of Rs.150 crore for material components, with Rs.100 crore earmarked for 1,600 road construction projects. He also mentioned ongoing projects for pond and pipeline construction in Punganur constituency and directed the Panchayati Raj Department to accelerate CC road construction in SC constituencies.
Under the MPLAD funds, Rs.5 crore had been sanctioned, with 60 percent of projects completed and payments being processed.
Monthly reviews were being conducted on CC roads, compound walls, overhead tanks, and drinking water facilities. The SC and BC Corporations were providing subsidized loans, with Rs. 30 crore allocated through the BC Corporation and Rs. 15 crore through the SC Corporation.
The meeting also reviewed the utilisation of MPLAD funds, NREGA projects, horticulture initiatives, industrial development, corporation loans, education, healthcare and food security. ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu, PR & RWS SEs Chandrasekhar Reddy and Vijay Kumar, DWMA and Housing PDs Ravi Kumar and Gopal Naik, DEO Varalakshmi, DM&HO Dr DT Sudha Rani and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narasimha Prasad among others were present.