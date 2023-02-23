  • Menu
Chittoor: PDF candidates' file papers for MLC election

PDF candidates' file papers for MLC election
PDF candidates' file papers for MLC election

Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidates for MLC elections Meegada Venkateswara Reddy (Graduates constituency) and P Babu Reddy (Teachers constituency) on Wednesday filed their nominations here

Chittoor: Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidates for MLC elections Meegada Venkateswara Reddy (Graduates constituency) and P Babu Reddy (Teachers constituency) on Wednesday filed their nominations here. Earlier, the two candidates participated in a rally held in the city

in support of them which culminated in a meeting at Nagaiah Kalakshetram. PDF MLCs Balasubramanyam and Lakshmanarao, who spoke, said the PDF candidates have been winning for the last three terms in the Graduates and Teachers constituencies and exuded confidence that this time also the PDF candidates win in the polls.

Making a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, they said anti-democratic rule was going on in the state and sought the voters to give a fitting reply to the government. CPM, CPI, CITU and AITUC leaders also spoke.

