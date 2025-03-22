Chittoor police act swiftly to resolve online fraud case

Chittoor : A resident of Chittoor town, who lost Rs 3.65 lakh in an online transaction, received his ordered goods after prompt action by the Cyber Crime Police. The victim had placed an order with Kbros Aristo Ltd on October 31, 2024, for almirah-related materials and made the payment via QR code.

However, the company failed to deliver the goods despite multiple attempts to contact them.

Realising he had been defrauded, the victim lodged a complaint with Chittoor Cyber Crime Department on March 10, 2025.

Acting on the orders of Chittoor district SP VN Manikanta Chandolu, Cyber Crime officials reviewed the transaction details and froze the company’s bank accounts. Their intervention led to discussions with the company, resulting in the delivery of the ordered materials on March 19, 2025. Expressing his gratitude, the victim thanked the police for their swift response and praised their efficiency in resolving the case. In a letter to the SP, he acknowledged the Cyber Crime team’s efforts in securing his transaction.

SP Manikanta Chandolu commended the officials for their prompt action and advised the public to be cautious with online transactions. He emphasised the importance of reporting cyber fraud immediately and urged victims to contact the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or file complaints on www.cybercrime.gov.in.