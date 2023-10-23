Chittoor: Police nab three offenders

Chittoor: Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy informed that the police have arrested three accused, identified as Siva, Suri and Vinay at Palamaner on Saturday.



Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the SP said that Ramakrishna, the ex-sarpanch of Srikakulam district and his inmates Ramasuri, Adinarayana, Sundaram and Ramesh have commenced cycle yatra from Srikakulam to Kuppam in support of former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is in Rajamahendravaram central jail.

When their cycle yatra reached Sugalimitta of Punganur on Saturday, the aforesaid three accused have reportedly tortured the cyclists for reasons unknown. The incident became viral targeting Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, the SP stated, adding that no complaint was made in this regard.