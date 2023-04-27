  • Menu
Chittoor: Rs 33.29 cr credited into accounts of 33,912 mothers

MLA A Srinivasulu, District Collector S Shan Mohan and others releasing the cheque under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena in Chittoor on Wednesday
MLA A Srinivasulu, District Collector S Shan Mohan and others releasing the cheque under Jagananna Vasathi

Deevena in Chittoor on Wednesday

Highlights

As many 33,912 mothers have received Rs 33.29 crore directly in their bank accounts under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena pogramme in the district, according to District Collector S Shan Mohan.

Chittoor: As many 33,912 mothers have received Rs 33.29 crore directly in their bank accounts under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena pogramme in the district, according to District Collector S Shan Mohan.

Students belonging to SC, ST, BC, OBC, Minorities and Kapus have been benefited under the JVD.

The mothers should invariably remit the boarding and lodging fees to the respective educational institutions, he added.

On the occasion of the Chief Minister releasing the financial assistance under the JVD, a district-level Jagananna Vasathi Deevena programme was organised here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to improving the sectors of education and health and adequate budgetary allocations are being made for the sectors every year, he said.

He appealed the students to avail the benefit and study hard for meritorious performance in academics.

Participating in the event, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu lauded CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing several welfare and developmental schemes like Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu and Jagananna Vasafhi Deevena which are intended for the benefit of students.

He said the government has introduced English medium in schools to make them on par with the corporate schools.

Chittoor Mayor

B Amuda, ZP vice-chairperson Ramya,

YSRCP leader Nagabhushanam, district

revenue officer

Rajasekhar, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, DD Social Welfare Rajya Lakshmi and others were present.

