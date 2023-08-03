Live
Major fire breaks out at biodiversity hotspot, Bahour lake
BRS MLAs makes a beeline before KCR chambers in Assembly
Dunzo’s seller app to onboard 20K local merchants on ONDC network
Andhra Pradesh: Three dies of electrocution in Vizianagaram district
Bangladesh reports 57,127 dengue cases, 273 deaths so far this year
Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 to be introduced as a regular bill
Chittoor: Sampurna Poshana to benefit 59,034 children, women
Participating in YSR Sampurna Poshana kits distribution programme held at the Collectorate on Wednesday, he reiterated that the CM has introduced several welfare schemes for women and child exclusively. He stated Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati and others have been confined to supporting the mothers to send their children to schools. He stated that 7 lakh school going children from private and corporate schools have switched over to government schools in Chittoor district alone following the implementation of welfare schemes. There has been good response from the parents to admit their children in government schools due to introduction of English medium, he stated. Presiding over the programme, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu said that the district has 2,420 Anganwadi centres where 59,034 children in age group of 7 months to 3 years are being benefitted under YSR Sampurna Poshana scheme besides 12,416 pregnant women and 11,340 lactating women.