Chittoor: Sampurna Poshana to benefit 59,034 children, women

Chittoor: ZP Chairperson G Srinivasulu said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the YSR Sampurna Poshana Scheme to safeguard the health and safety of child and mother by way of providing protein food at free of cost.

Participating in YSR Sampurna Poshana kits distribution programme held at the Collectorate on Wednesday, he reiterated that the CM has introduced several welfare schemes for women and child exclusively. He stated Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati and others have been confined to supporting the mothers to send their children to schools. He stated that 7 lakh school going children from private and corporate schools have switched over to government schools in Chittoor district alone following the implementation of welfare schemes. There has been good response from the parents to admit their children in government schools due to introduction of English medium, he stated. Presiding over the programme, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu said that the district has 2,420 Anganwadi centres where 59,034 children in age group of 7 months to 3 years are being benefitted under YSR Sampurna Poshana scheme besides 12,416 pregnant women and 11,340 lactating women.