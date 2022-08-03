Chittoor: Secretariat staff told to discharge duties sincerely

Chittoor: Collector Hari narayanan asks them to ensure that the eligible people avail the benefits under various welfare schemesThe Sachivalayam staff has to play an important role in resolving the problems of people at grass-root level and ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach them, said District Collector M Harinarayanan here on Tuesday.

Acting against the objective of Sachivalayams, some ward secretaries and volunteers were neglecting their duties, the Collector observed.

Harinarayanan has made a surprise visit to Berupalli Sachivalayam in Venkatagiri Kota mandal on Tuesday where he noticed the gross negligence of health secretary and volunteers in sanctioning widow pension to an eligible woman. The Collector said that he would spare nobody if they failed to discharge their duties sincerely. He then inspected Jagananna Housing Colony at Berupalli village in Baireddipalli mandal. He instructed the authorities concerned to take effective measures for constructing the houses in time adding that the State government was supplying sand and cement liberally.

Subsequently, the Collector visited Pamuganipalli village where he inspected the progress of YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendram and YSR Health Clinic. Kuppam RDO B Sivaiah, MPDO Balaji and others were present.