Chittoor SP gets addl charge of Tirupati district

Tirupati: Chittoor district SP Manikanta Chandolu has been appointed as Tirupati SP (Additional Charge) in the place of L Subba Rayudu.

The former SP was transferred following the tragic incident of stampede at Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tokens counter in Bairagipatteda centre, which claimed six devotees and 37 injured.

The government on Saturday issued orders posting Chittoor district SP as Tirupati district SP (additional charge) with immediate effect.