Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar says cops to issue special passes

Chittoor: In view of the prevailing circumstances for combating COVID 19 and upon the instructions of the state government for enforcing lockdown effectively and indiscriminately, the passage of vehicles has been strictly restricted for all cases during the ensuing shutdown. Having come to understand the plight of some people, it has been decided to issue passes for certain category of claims, said S Senthil Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Chittoor.



Speaking to press persons here on Monday, he said that vehicular movement would be eased a bit for emergency purpose. "In order to curtail the spread of virus, the government has imposed lockdown which proved to be only powerful weapon till date. Similarly, people have extended their support in enforcing the lockdown," he added. However, he said that special passes would be issued by the police department for certain emergency cases like medical, business and death.

He said that genuine cases would be considered for issuing passes for which the details of their journey, vehicle number besides number of persons set to travel and other details should be mentioned in their requisition. He made it clear that provision of issuing the passes was strictly confined for genuine and bonafide cases only.

He said that requisition for police pass was to be made to spchittoor @gmail.com or 9440900005 police whatsapp. For those who want to cross the state border, they have to send a requisition to state DGP, the SP added.