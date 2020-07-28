Chittoor: SP Senthil Kumar felicitates 16 police Corona warriors

Chittoor: SP S Senthil Kumar on Monday reiterated that the services of the police in combating the COVID-19 were always treated as frontline warriors right from the beginning.

In the wake of outbreak of the said pandemic, the police department has decided to extend all its cooperation for safeguarding the interest of police warriors, he added.

Felicitating 16 police personnel from the rank of Circle Inspector to Home Guard at a function held here at AR Police Parade Grounds on Monday, he appreciated that these 16 police men have recovered successfully from the coronavirus and resumed their duties accordingly.

He appreciated their commitment and involvement in their assignment who have done unmatchable service. "They are becoming a role model to the police department. Their mental confidence is highly complimented. They never disappointed and fought with coronavirus equally achieving full recovery," he hailed.

He made an appeal for all the 16 COVID-19 successful warriors to extend their cooperation for plasma therapy which is treated as the best vaccine for COVID-19 patients.

He said it was the need of the hour for intensifying the efforts to keep the police away from the threat of COVID-19.

"Special teams have been constituted to look after the healthcare of policemen during the COVID-19 duties. Those who attained 50 years age are exempted from COVID-19 duties. Needful PPE Kits, masks, thermal scanners, gloves would be provided to all the police stations.

Workshops have been conducted to alert the police and their family members to be very cautious towards the infectious disease," he added. Y Riyanth Reddy, ASP, SEB, and DSPs K Eswar Reddy, Chittoor, N Sudhakara Reddy,SEB, Theppeswamy, Traffic, Krishna Mohan, AR and others were present.