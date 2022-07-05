Chittoor top in housing programme, declares ZP chief

Chittoor: In the implementation of housing programme, the district has won the first place in the State, declared G Srinivasulu, ZP Chairman. Out of the proposed 1.62 lakh houses, 1.24 lakh houses have been grounded in the district, he added.

Zilla Parishad Standing Committee meeting was held at the ZP Meeting Hall here on Tuesday. Presiding over the meet, Srinivasulu enlisted the achievements of the district in various fronts.

"Steps have been initiated to transfer the financial assistance directly into the accounts of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes ensuing transparency," he stated. He stressed the need to distribute the benefits pertaining to the schemes like YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Bima, YSR Cheyuta, YSR Aasara, Jagananna Thodu and others in an effective manner without giving any scope for lapses.

He reiterated that district in-charge Minister Ushasri Charan, Depuy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and the respective legislators of Chittoor, Palamaner, and Puthalapattu were making efforts for the development of the district.

ZP Vice-Chairpersons Dhanunjaya Reddy, Ramya, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, DRDA Project Director Tulasi, ICDS Project Officer Naga Sailaja, District Panchayat Officer Dasaradha Reddy and others were present.