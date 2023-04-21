Chittoor: 'White coat ceremony' held at Apollo Physiotherapy College

Chittoor : A 'white coat ceremony' was held at the Apollo Physiotherapy College here on Thursday. Participating in the ceremony, Apollo Medical College Dean Dr Alfred J Augustin spoke on the importance of 'white coat' and how the medical students wearing white coat should exercise their responsibilities in physiotherapy medicine.

Apollo Chief Operating Officer Naresh Reddy, addressing the students, advised them to be disciplined in the college and said that wearing white coat will increase their responsibilities.

Dr V Subhadra Devi spoke about her experience with physiotherapy students and medicine. Apollo Physiotherapy College Principal Dr Kiran said that the number of students joining the Physiotherapy College has increased in recent times and lauded the physiotherapy students, who achieved university ranks in various disciplines. Apollo Physiotherapy College lecturers, staff and students participated.