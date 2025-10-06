‘Choose cotton, ditch plastic’ campaign launched

Vijayawada: In a strong step towards curbing plastic pollution, the Government Polytechnic College Walkers Association, in collaboration with KP Apparels Eco-Friendly Cotton Products, launched an awareness campaign titled “Choose Cotton, Ditch Plastic” in Vijayawada on Sunday. The initiative aims to encourage the use of reusable cotton bags and phase out single-use plastic bags completely.

The campaign underscores the urgent environmental threat posed by single-use plastics, which take up to 1,000 years to decompose, releasing harmful microplastics that contaminate soil, water, and the food chain. Plastic bags also form a major part of marine litter, endangering aquatic life that mistakes them for food.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP youth leader Gadde Kranthi Kumar said, “The time for convenience over consequence is over. Every resident and business in Vijayawada must embrace cotton bags and reject single-use plastic. This simple habit can safeguard our planet for future generations.”

The event, organised by Guttikonda Sathish of the Walkers Association and Kasaraneni Krishna Prasad, proprietor of KP Apparels, saw active participation from Krishna District Additional Superintendent of Police V Venkateswara Naidu, walkers from the association, and community members.

As part of the drive, cotton cloth bags were distributed to participants. The organisers announced upcoming programmes, including free bag distribution, cloth-bag making workshops, and awareness drives, to sustain the momentum. Citizens are encouraged to share their commitment online using #ChooseCottonDitchPlastic, promoting a cleaner, greener Vijayawada.