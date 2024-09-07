Chouhan vows all support to flood-hit farmers of AP

Vijayawada: Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday assured farmers in flood-affected parts of the state that the Centre and the state government will extend all possible assistance to them.

The Union minister, accompanied by state agriculture minister K Atchannaidu and BJP state president and MP D Purandeswari, visited the flood-hit Kesarapalli area of Krishna district on Friday.

Chouhan visited a few agriculture fields to see the damage to crops caused by heavy rain and floods. He interacted with the affected farmers, who showed him damaged paddy.

Atchannaidu, Purandeswari and officials of the agriculture department explained to the Central minister the extent of damage caused to crops by heavy rain and floods.

The Union minister with the help of Purandeswari enquired from farmers about their land, area sown, investment made, production, and the profits they make in a season.

Atchannaidu and BJP leader told the Union minister that the majority of farmers are tenant farmers.

Chouhan shook hands with the farmers and told them not to lose heart. He said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and the state government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would help them.

The Union minister, who had made an aerial survey of the flood-hit parts of Vijayawada on Thursday, continued his visit to Telugu states on Friday.

After visiting Krishna district, he later left for an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in the Khammam district of neighbouring Telangana.