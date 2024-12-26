Christmas celebrated with religious fervour

Rajamahendravaram: Churches across East Godavari district witnessed a fervent display of faith and devotion as Christmas prayers were conducted on Wednesday. Devotees gathered in large numbers to participate in the spiritual celebrations, marking the birth of Jesus Christ.

The prayers were accompanied by hymns and special sermons, creating an atmosphere of reverence and festivity. “Jesus Christ’s teachings emphasise love and equality for all,” said Rev P Ernest Moses during the Christmas celebrations held at the Bible Mission Zion Prayer Hall of Venkata Puram in Rajamahendravaram.

Zion Prayer Hall founder Garapati Elizabeth, addressing the gathering, shared inspiring messages about the significance of Christmas. Rev G Samson also contributed to the event with a heartfelt sermon.

The programme featured captivating performances by children, including delightful dances and Christmas-themed skits, which entertained and inspired the audience. The celebration resonated with the spirit of unity and joy that defines the festive season.