CI Subbarayudu distributes essentials to sanitary employees at Kurnool

Kurnool: Kovelakuntla Circle Inspector Subbarayudu broke into tears while distributing essential commodities to media, sanitary, asha workers and police. He was greatly moved by the relentless services being rendered by the department personnel.



Speaking on the occasion here on Saturday, the CI said the department was indebted to residents of Kovelakuntla for abiding the orders and extending their undue support in all means to police.

Subbarayudu urged people to stay indoors and save from falling prey to the killer virus. Thanking profusely, the CI said the sanitary, asha, media and police personnel despite ill health they were committed to their service.

"The thought of their selfless services has moved me a lot and I could not control my tears," said the Circle Inspector. Later he along with former KDCC bank director Gundam Surya Prakash Reddy distributed essential commodities to asha, sanitary, media and police personnel.