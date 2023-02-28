CID issues notices to Narayana, asks him to attend inquiry on March 6

AP CID has issued notices to TDP leader Narayana in capital land case under 41A CrPC. In the CID notices, it has been mentioned that they should come for inquiry on March 6.

Along with Narayana, the CID issued notices to employee Pramila, Ramakrishna Housing MD Anjani Kumar, Narayana's daughters Sindhura, Sarani, sons-in-law Puneeth and Varun. The CID has issued notices to Narayan's daughters to come for investigation on March 7.

Meanwhile, under the guise of capital, TDP leaders have diverted more than Rs.1000 crores of black money and given 169.27 acres of assigned land in the name of staff and workers. The CID officials who are investigating the irregularities have made important progress in this case. It has already been found that 1,400 acres of assigned lands worth Rs.5,600 crores were acquired during the TDP regime, but it has been found that a shell company called 'Enspire' was used to divert the black money.