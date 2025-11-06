CID launches full-scale probe

Tirupati: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has begun a full-scale investigation into the alleged irregularities in the TTD Parakamani, acting on the directions of the High Court. Announcing the launch of the probe, CID Director General Ravi Sankar Ayyanar said that a 20-member team had already reached Tirupati and set up a temporary office at the Padmavathi Guest House to coordinate the inquiry.

Ayyanar said the investigation would look into the conduct of not only the main accused but also the roles played by former TTD officials, trust board members, police personnel, and others connected to Parakamani operations. “We are carrying out a detailed investigation into the alleged misappropriation as instructed by the High Court. Every aspect of the Parakamani system, including the Jeeyar Mutt’s supervisory function, will be examined,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

The CID has constituted five special teams to investigate different aspects of the case, including the functioning of Parakamani, administrative and financial oversight, property dealings, verification of CCTV footage, and scrutiny of financial records. Investigators will also analyse income and bank details of the accused and check for any assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

The case revolves around CV Ravi Kumar, an employee of the Jeeyar Mutt attached to the TTD, who has been associated with the institution since 1980. He was earlier caught stealing foreign currency worth around $920 from the Parakamani, and subsequent scrutiny of CCTV footage revealed that the total misappropriation exceeded $11,000 on multiple occasions.

Following the incident, Ravi Kumar reportedly offered properties worth about Rs 14 crore to the TTD, whose market value is estimated at nearly Rs 40 crore. “We are verifying the ownership, background, and legality of these properties,” Ayyanar said, adding that the accused is believed to be in Hyderabad and efforts are underway to trace him.

The investigation follows the High Court’s recent order directing simultaneous probes by both the CID and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the suspected diversion of foreign currency from Parakamani.

The CID appealed to the public to share any credible information related to the case by contacting 9440700921 or by emailing [email protected].