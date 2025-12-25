Airport-like bus terminal to be built in Baripada

Bhubaneswar: A modern bus terminal will be built at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, and it will have airport-like facilities, Odisha’s Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said on Tuesday. Chairing a meeting on the project, Mahapatra said the new bus terminal will be a landmark public infrastructure project in northern Odisha.

He said the bus stand will be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Baripada will be developed as a major transport hub.

There will be no shortage of funds for this project. All departments concerned must work in coordination to ensure timely execution with the highest standards of quality,” he added.

Mahapatra said the ‘Atal Bus Stand’ will be constructed on 5-acre of land, and designed with a strong emphasis on passenger comfort, safety, accessibility, and operational efficiency.

It will have waiting halls, restrooms, food courts, retail spaces and facilities for persons with disabilities (PwDs), he said.

The minister said the civic body will plant over 6,000 saplings in and around the project area. The new bus terminal is expected to decongest the city and enhance connectivity to major destinations, including Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Kolkata, he said.