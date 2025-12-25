Chakra’s luxury car seized

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing under Crime Branch of the Odisha Police on Wednesday seized a luxury car of Soumya Shankar alias Raja Chakra, the prime accused in a multi-crore fraud, police said.

The EOW, which has been investigating into the alleged diversion of funds intended for welfare of local tribal communities living near a state-run iron ore mine, seized the car from an apartment in Bhubaneswar after knowing that the vehicle was purchased using proceeds of the crime.

Chakra, a BJD leader from Keonjhar district, was arrested in March this year. “As found during investigation, the vehicle has been procured from the crime proceeds of the case relating to massive fraud and misappropriation of funds of Gandhamardhan Loading Agency & Transporting Cooperative Society Ltd, Suakati, Keonjhar by Soumya Shankar @ Raja Chakra and his associates in respect of Rs 40-50 crore,” the EOW said in a statement. The EOW investigation so far has established misappropriation of more than Rs 32 crore of the society by the accused persons.

Five persons, including Soumya Shanakar, have been arrested in the case so far, and they are in judicial custody. The investigation of the case is on, the EOW said.