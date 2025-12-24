Bangladesh Sees Fresh Violence As Man Dies In Crude Bomb Attack In Dhaka Amid Political Tensions

Bangladesh witnessed another fatal incident on Wednesday as a man was killed in a crude bomb explosion in Dhaka, deepening concerns over the country’s worsening law-and-order situation. According to local media reports, the victim, identified as Siam, was standing at a roadside tea stall when miscreants hurled a crude bomb from a flyover above. The explosive detonated on impact, killing him on the spot and triggering panic in the area.

The incident comes at a sensitive time for Bangladesh, which is grappling with political instability ahead of general elections scheduled early next year. Tensions have been further fuelled by the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, whose death sparked widespread unrest and violent protests across parts of the country. In the aftermath, offices of major media houses were reportedly attacked, and journalists were trapped inside during the violence.

Adding to the volatility is the anticipated return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is set to come back to the country after 17 years in exile. His arrival is being viewed as a significant political moment, with supporters preparing large public gatherings in Dhaka.

Diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh have also come under strain following the killing of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh last week. The incident led to outrage in India, with protests erupting in several cities, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. In response, both New Delhi and Dhaka summoned each other’s envoys, while Bangladesh temporarily suspended visa services in India.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has sought to calm tensions, with senior advisers stating that the government will take responsibility for the slain Hindu man’s family and ensure justice. Officials have reiterated that such acts of violence have no place in Bangladeshi society and promised swift legal action against those responsible.

As violence, political uncertainty, and diplomatic friction converge, authorities in Bangladesh face growing pressure to restore stability, ensure minority safety, and conduct peaceful elections in the coming weeks.