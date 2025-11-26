CID-led SIT grills Bhumana in Parakamani theft case

Tirupati: The CID-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday questioned former TTD chairman and ex-MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in the Tirumala Parakamani theft case.

He appeared before investigators at the Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati after receiving a notice to attend the inquiry at 3.30 pm.

According to sources, the SIT asked him about how the Parakamani theft case was handled, the compromise later reached through the Lok Adalat, and the role of the TTD trust board during his tenure.

The team, led by CID DG Ravi Sankar Ayyanar, sought details on decisions taken at the higher administrative level when the theft occurred.

Before entering the SIT office, Bhumana alleged that political opponents were trying to implicate him.

Speaking to reporters, he said there was no connection between him and the case and claimed that four political rivals were attempting to involve him.

He named TDP leaders Nara Lokesh, Varla Ramaiah, Pattabhi Ram, and current TTD chairman BR Naidu, alleging that they had pressured the SIT to question him.

He said he attended the inquiry despite what he described as political targeting.

Former TTD Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar was also questioned the same day.

After his appearance, he told the media that investigators asked why he, as an Estate Committee member, did not know about a land donation made by Ravi Kumar. He said the issue was placed before the board as a table agenda item, meaning board members had no prior information.

He explained that after the main agenda is completed, members usually leave the meeting, and any table agenda item is handled by the Executive Officer and the Board Chairman. He said board members generally do not know about table agenda items in advance.

Ashok Kumar also clarified that property transfers and board resolutions are separate processes.

After a property is transferred, it is placed before the board for ratification; if the board rejects it, the donation is cancelled.

He added that main agenda items must be circulated to members 30 days in advance, which did not happen in this case and hence introduced as a table agenda.

Earlier, former TTD VGO Giridhar was questioned, and his statement was recorded.

CID Chief Ravi Sankar Ayyannar had questioned him on Monday as well. Investigators sought clarity on whether Parakamani staff informed him first about the theft, what internal vigilance inquiry he conducted, what documents were prepared, and whether he pressured then TTD AVSO Y Satish Kumar to agree to a compromise.

Giridhar reportedly said he had forwarded all information collected to then CVSO NarasimhaPM Kishore.