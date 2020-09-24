CID summons former minister Akhila Priya to attend investigation over allegations against YSRCP MLA

YSRCP MLA Hafeez Khan has given a rude shock to former minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya for leveling allegations against him stating that he had been in quarantine centre and spreading coronavirus. Hafeez Khan took her comments seriously and appears to have complained to the CID.

Following the complaint received by CID, the officials had issued notices to Akhila Priya on Wednesday and summoned her for questioning on Thursday. However, Akhil Priya is yet to respond to these notices. Bhuma Akhil Priya attributed the rise in corona positive cases in Kurnool to local MLAs and MPs. In this backdrop, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan was targeted.

She alleged that Srikalahasti MLA rallied with tractors and said that 8 government officials got corona due to ruling party MLAs and MPs. She demanded that criminal cases be filed against those responsible for the increase in cases.