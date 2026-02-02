CII-AP describes Union Budget as balanced, forward-looking

Vijayawada: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh applauded the Union Budget 2026 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing it as a forward-looking and confidence-building Budget that reflects the government’s strong commitment to next generation reforms, sustaining high economic growth while maintaining macroeconomic stability. At a time of heightened global uncertainty, the Budget sends a reassuring signal of continuity, credibility, confidence and long-term vision for India’s development journey.

CII-AP Chairman Murali Krishna Gannamani commenting on the Budget on Sunday said, “The Union Budget 2026 reflects a balanced and forward-looking approach to India’s macroeconomic growth. By reinforcing key sectors such as manufacturing, MSMEs, agriculture, and education, the Budget not only strengthens the nation’s economic foundations but also charts a clear path towards a Viksit Bharat.”

Vice-Chairman S Narendra Kumar said the launch of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 to produce equipment and materials, design fullstack Indian IP, and fortify supply chains will expand India’s semiconductor capabilities. Doubling the outlay for Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, from Rs 22,919 crore to Rs 40,000 crore will capitalise on the momentum. He added the proposed tax holiday till 2047 for global cloud service providers is a transformative step that positions Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for hyperscale data centres. He noted that Visakhapatnam, with its robust port connectivity, reliable power infrastructure, availability of land, and growing digital ecosystem, is well placed to attract large-scale data centre investments. This policy will accelerate investments in cloud, AI and digital infrastructure in the Vizag region, create high-value jobs, and reinforce its emergence as a strategic digital and technology hub on India’s east coast.

Dr V Nagalakshmi, chairperson, CII-Vijayawada said the establishment of five Regional Medical Hubs will promote medical tourism in the country.

