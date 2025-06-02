CII IWN members encourage women leadership

Visakhapatnam: Members of the Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Women Network (IWN), Andhra Pradesh discussed the future course of action during a meeting held at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The sunrise networking programme was organised in the presence of T Vasudha, past chair, CII IWN AP, and Usha Pantula, vice chair, CII-IWN AP, among others. Usha Pantula encouraged the members to participate actively in the network, sharing their experiences and expertise to create a conducive ecosystem.

In alignment with India’s 100th year of independence, CII IWN is focusing on transforming women leadership for India@100 through leadership advancement, health and wellness, policy and advocacy, mentoring and campus to career.

The endeavour empowers women leaders to drive India’s growth and development as the IWN members embark on a journey of personal growth, meaningful networking and shared success.