CII Summit boosts investor confidence in AP: Sivanath

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni said that the successful conduct of the CII Summit-2025 in Visakhapatnam stands as a strong testament to the confidence investors have in Andhra Pradesh’s development trajectory.

He said both domestic and international companies have shown renewed interest in AP, crediting the vision and leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and minister Nara Lokesh for this positive shift.

Addressing the media at his office here on Monday, along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan and Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal alias Tataiah, the MP praised the efforts of the Chief Minister and minister Lokesh in making the summit a historic success.

The MP stated that Andhra Pradesh secured investment proposals worth Rs 13,25,716 crore through 613 agreements, creating opportunities for 16,13,188 jobs across the state. He added that the upcoming industries would be spread across Visakhapatnam, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra, reflecting the government’s commitment to decentralised growth.

He noted that renewable energy, drone technology, aerospace and manufacturing units are expected in Rayalaseema, while sectors such as aqua, education, healthcare and quantum computing are emerging along the coastal region. Visakhapatnam would see new investments in AI, data centres and IT, he added.

Sivanath criticised the previous government, alleging that many industries had left the state due to lack of support, and said companies such as Hero MotoCorp are now returning. He expressed confidence that AP would witness rapid industrial growth in the next three and a half years with coordinated efforts by CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MLA Gadde Rammohan praised Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary who transformed Hyderabad with Cyberabad and Hitec City. MLA Sriram Rajagopal said investment inflows at the summit exceeded expectations and highlighted plans for a defence cluster on APIIC land in Jayanthipuram and Vedradi.

AP Dudekula Welfare Corporation Chairman K Nagul Meera, former MLC Buddha Venkanna, TDP leaders Kotteti Hanumanthu Rao and Madigani Gurunath also participated in the meeting.