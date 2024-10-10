  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CI’s mother murdered for jewellery in Madanapalle

CI’s mother murdered for jewellery in Madanapalle
x

Annamayya district SP Vidyasagar Naidu speaking to the media in Madanapalle on Wednesday

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit

Highlights

  • Suspect Venkatesh, who resides near her house, lured her promising cure for ailments by a godman
  • During puja, Venkatesh and his friend Anil, hit her on head with hammer and bury the body in a burial ground before fleeing to Bengaluru

Madanapalle : In a shocking incident, a 63-year-old woman, Swarna Kumari, was murdered by one youth who lives near her house for gold jewellery in Madanapalle. The deceased was the mother of Dharmavaram inspector of police Nagendra Prasad. The prime accused, Venkatesh (25), lured her by claiming that a swamiji from Varanasi could cure her ailments and took her to his friend Anil’s house in Neerugattupalle on September 28.

During a supposed puja, the duo hit Swarna Kumari on the head with a hammer, killing her instantly. They later took the body to a nearby burial ground and buried it before Venkatesh fled to Bengaluru. On September 30, inspector Nagendra Prasad reported his mother’s missing at Madanapalle rural police station.

Suspecting Venkatesh’s involvement, police launched an investigation and apprehended him in Bengaluru. Annamayya district SP Vidyasagar Naidu presented the accused before the media on Wednesday and revealed that the motive was to steal her gold jewellery. The SP appreciated the efforts of CIs Kala Venkata Ramana, Ramesh, Chand Basha and others, awarding them cash prizes for solving the case. Further searches are underway to arrest Anil and two women suspected of involvement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick