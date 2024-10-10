CI’s mother murdered for jewellery in Madanapalle

Madanapalle : In a shocking incident, a 63-year-old woman, Swarna Kumari, was murdered by one youth who lives near her house for gold jewellery in Madanapalle. The deceased was the mother of Dharmavaram inspector of police Nagendra Prasad. The prime accused, Venkatesh (25), lured her by claiming that a swamiji from Varanasi could cure her ailments and took her to his friend Anil’s house in Neerugattupalle on September 28.

During a supposed puja, the duo hit Swarna Kumari on the head with a hammer, killing her instantly. They later took the body to a nearby burial ground and buried it before Venkatesh fled to Bengaluru. On September 30, inspector Nagendra Prasad reported his mother’s missing at Madanapalle rural police station.



Suspecting Venkatesh’s involvement, police launched an investigation and apprehended him in Bengaluru. Annamayya district SP Vidyasagar Naidu presented the accused before the media on Wednesday and revealed that the motive was to steal her gold jewellery. The SP appreciated the efforts of CIs Kala Venkata Ramana, Ramesh, Chand Basha and others, awarding them cash prizes for solving the case. Further searches are underway to arrest Anil and two women suspected of involvement.

