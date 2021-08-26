Citizen outreach programme today, tomorrow: Collector J Nivas

Avanigadda (Krishna): Krishna District Collector J Nivas said that the citizen outreach programme would be conducted for two days starting from Friday to collect the feedback from people with the help of volunteers by visiting the houses regarding the implementation of government schemes.

Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh along with market committee chairman Kadavakollu Narasimha Rao appealed to the Collector to find solution to the vexed problem of outfall sluice of Diviseema.

They said that the outfall sluice needed repairs to prevent submersion of fields at the time of high tide. They said that there was no coordination between the Irrigation and drainage departments. The Collector assured them that he would go into the problem and find a solution.

Nivas expressed displeasure over the poor maintenance of toilets at the primary health centre at Koduru near Avanigadda in Krishna district on Thursday.

He chided the officials for not keeping the toilets clean though funds were sanctioned under Nadu-Nedu scheme.

He asked them to get the toilets repaired immediately and send the photographs to him. He paid a surprise visit to the primary health centre and Sachivalayam at Koduru.

The district Collector asked the primary health centre doctors about the low number of institutional deliveries though the PHCs were developed on par with the corporate hospitals. The doctors were told to make sure at least 10 deliveries are done in the PHC and he would pay another visit after two months.

Later visiting the Sachivalayam, Nivas expressed satisfaction over the maintenance of the records.

During the visit to the mandal revenue office, the Collector expressed ire at the VROs for the inordinate delay in issuing the passbooks to the farmers. He asked the RDO Khaza Vali to submit a report on the issue of passbooks.

Bandar RDO Khaza Vali, tahsildar Latiff Pasha, MDO Sudha Praveen, divisional panchayat officer Jyotirmayi accompanied the district collector.