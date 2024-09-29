Live
Citizens urged to actively take part in Swachhata Hi Seva
Kakinada : District field publicity officer Sreerama Murthy Kandala emphasised the importance of collective efforts for a cleaner and more hygienic India.
The Central Bureau of Communication, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised a mini interpersonal communication outreach programme (ICOP) on cleanliness at the Ideal Institue of Technology here on Saturday.
He urged students, parents and citizens to actively participate in the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. He stressed that maintaining cleanliness in our surroundings, workplaces, villages and towns is essential for a cleaner Kakinada, a cleaner Andhra Pradesh, and a cleaner India.
Kandala also noted the significance of hosting the programme near Gandhinagar, a place tied to Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy. He recalled that 103 years ago, on April 2, 1921, Mahatma Gandhi visited Cocanada (now Kakinada), addressing a gathering of 40,000 people at Elwinpeta. The place where he spoke later became known as Gandhi Nagar.
Venkat Reddy, DLPO, Director of Ideal College Krishnam Raju and vice-principal Subhramanya Murthy also spoke.
During the event, aprons were distributed to sanitation workers.’
Later, Sreerama Murthy, along with Krishnam Raju and Venkat Reddy, planted saplings under the Prime Minister’s initiative ‘A sapling in mother’s Name,’ initiative.
Several district officials, lecturers, college staff and a large number of students participated in the programme.