CITU demands rollback of power tariff hike

Tirupati: Demanding the government to withdraw the increased power charges, CITU activists staged a protest at SVIMS circle on Monday.

The CITU activists responding to a State-wide call made a bonfire with the copies of the power bills on the occasion of Bhogi festival, the first of the three-day Sankranti celebrations observed by Hindus all over the State.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU district general secretary Kandarapu Murali said the NDA government led by TDP after coming to power steeply increased power charges, imposing a heavy burden of Rs 16,000 crore on the people of the State.

Making a fierce attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Murali said the Chief Minister cheated the people of the State by violating the promise made during elections that he would reduce the power charges.

The previous YSRCP government increased power charges many times to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore in its 5-year rule, but the TDP government within 6 months imposed a burden of Rs 16,000 cr. The CITU leader strongly demanded the government to rollback the increased power charges.