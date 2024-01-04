Live
Just In
CITU president Srinivasula Reddy urges govt. to address Anganwadi workers demands
CITU District President Kamanuru Srinivasula Reddy, the demands of the Anganwadi workers are not just their wishes but were also a promise made by Jaganmohan Reddy during the election. Reddy stated that the workers have been fighting for their demands for over two and a half years, and have been on strike for the past 24 days.
He also questioned whether the Chief Minister and his ministers have time to address the concerns of over 1 lakh workers who are on an indefinite strike. Reddy criticized the government for not keeping its promise to increase the salaries of the workers and for taking actions against the Anganwadis.
He urged the Chief Minister to fulfill his promise immediately and respond to the workers' demands. The CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) also appealed to the state government to address the concerns of the protesting workers.