City doc’s scientific articles to be presented in SICOT Orthopaedic World Congress

Visakhapatnam: Three scientific research articles submitted by Professor and HoD of Orthopaedics, Apollo Hospitals Dr Abdul D Khan have been accepted for presentation in the prestigious International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology (SICOT) Orthopaedic World Congress to be scheduled in Spain, Madrid in September.

A letter to this effect has been sent by the SICOT scientific committee. The scientific articles include some rare and innovative surgeries performed by Dr Abdul D Khan for the first time in Andhra Pradesh.

Some of his patients underwent insertion of Regeneten Bioinductive Implant for shoulder rotator cuff tears, Radiofrequency Thermal Shrinkage for knee partial anterior cruciate ligament tears and bone marrow aspirate concentrate injections for knee osteoarthritis and all of them recovered well.

All the patients made good functional recovery and expressed their gratitude to the Apollo Hospital management.