City police crack 89 property offence cases

Visakhapatnam: The police registered 112 property offence cases in the month August registered in various police stations in Visakhapatnam.

Following the instructions of Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi, special teams were formed to nab the offenders involved in the cases.

The city police detected 89 property offence cases in August and arrested 80 offenders under various heads and property worth of Rs 22.37 lakh was recovered from the accused.

Out of 89 detected cases, 10 cases are robbery, two cases are housebreakings by day, 28 cases are housebreakings by night, four cases are snatching, 16 cases are motorcycle thefts, four cases are auto-rickshaw thefts and remaining 25 cases are other thefts registered in different police stations. Apart from the above property offences, 255 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 38,25,000 were recovered in various theft cases.