  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

City police crack 89 property offence cases

City police crack 89 property offence cases
x

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi handing over recovered property to its owner in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

The police registered 112 property offence cases in the month August registered in various police stations in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam: The police registered 112 property offence cases in the month August registered in various police stations in Visakhapatnam.

Following the instructions of Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi, special teams were formed to nab the offenders involved in the cases.

The city police detected 89 property offence cases in August and arrested 80 offenders under various heads and property worth of Rs 22.37 lakh was recovered from the accused.

Out of 89 detected cases, 10 cases are robbery, two cases are housebreakings by day, 28 cases are housebreakings by night, four cases are snatching, 16 cases are motorcycle thefts, four cases are auto-rickshaw thefts and remaining 25 cases are other thefts registered in different police stations. Apart from the above property offences, 255 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 38,25,000 were recovered in various theft cases.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick