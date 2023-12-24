City soaks in Yuletide spirit

Visakhapatnam: The city is soaked in Yuletide spirit as churches and houses were decked up for Christmas.

From shops to churches, houses to hotels and educational institutions, people were engaged in merry making and rejoicing. Showrooms and malls were bursting at the seams as revellers shopped for the occasion. Christmas goodies flooded the markets, while city bakeries whipped up special plum and fruit cakes, puddings and pastries to suit the festive season.

Ahead of the holiday, educational institutions celebrated Christmas focusing on festival themes, involving students.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) celebrated the festival with fervour. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma and Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao, among others, participated in the celebrations.

City hotels exude festive charm as thematic decors take centre stage. Contributing to the eco-friendly practices, Fortune Inn Sreekanya Hotel has come up with a Christmas tree incorporating scrap wood. Highlighting the theme ‘trash to treasure’, the idea here was conceived by executive housekeeper Venu and the concept was brought to reality by in-house carpenter Murthy, explained General Manager of the hotel S Ajit Kumar.

Tinted stars, bells and related decors lined up several households marking the festivities.