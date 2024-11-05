City students bag national award for designing a vehicle

Visakhapatnam: The mechanical engineering students of GITAM bagged a national award at the ‘Indian Karting Race 2024’ for designing an innovative vehicle.

Competing against 53 talented teamsfrom various universities nationwide, the mechanical engineering students showcased their creativity, technical expertise and profound understanding of engineering principles.

Four months ago, the students, also members of the institution’s Automotive Club, formed ‘Team Tyrants EV’ to participate in the national-level competition.

Throughout the four-month journey, the team focused on designing and assembly process in a meticulous manner. Leveraging their engineering skills, they crafted a unique vehicle by selecting an optimal engine, sourcing high-quality spare parts, and executing precise assembly and welding techniques. The rigorous exercise culminated in a robust and high-performance kart that met competition standards and excelled on the national stage, leading the team to victory.

In addition to the national award, Team Tyrants EV achieved an all-India rank-1 for engineering design, earning accolades for their innovation and precision. It was the first team to clear technical inspection, underscoring their thorough preparation and attention to detail. Furthermore, they secured the second runner-up position in the electric category, showcasing their proficiency in electric vehicle technology.

In-charge vice-chancellor of the institution Y Gowtham Rao commended the team, stating that the award is a testament to facilitating hands-on learning approach for the students and appreciated the students’ dedication towards excelling in both academics and practical applications.

By designing and building their own vehicle, the team demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork, reinforcing the strength of the institution’s engineering programme in nurturing future innovators, the in-charge VC added.