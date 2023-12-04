  • Menu
City witnesses rain under cyclone influence

City witnesses rain under cyclone influence
Along with other parts of the state, the Michaung cyclone appears to impact Visakhapatnam as the district witnessed rainfall in the morning.

Visakhapatnam: Along with other parts of the state, the Michaung cyclone appears to impact Visakhapatnam as the district witnessed rainfall in the morning.

As the district administration gears up for the cyclone, it sounded an alert to the fishermen community not to venture into the sea as heavy to very heavy rains and winds are expected to be witnessed in several parts of North Andhra and other regions in Andhra Pradesh.

As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges have been closed down in Visakhapatnam.

Traffic bottlenecks were witnessed in several junctions as vehicular movement slowed down.

Areas like Pendurthi, Convent junction, Sheelanagar, Old Gajuwaka, Gnanapuram and Gopalapatnam, among others, inundated due to rains.

Weather officials predict a similar situation for a day or two.

Several trains got cancelled due to the rains and travel plans of passengers were either called off or revised.




